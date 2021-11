Lobbying: Government has 'heard the public concerns'

Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay has confirmed the government will seek to tighten up the code of conduct for MPs following the row over paid lobbying and second jobs.

"We've heard the public concerns on this issue ... we make clear that the primary role of a Member of Parliament, as already applies to most MPs, is to serve their constituents," he said.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn