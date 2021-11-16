Is blonde hair cheugy now? Let's investigate

Reports of the death of the blonde hair craze have been greatly exaggerated.In a semi-viral TikTok with 64,000 likes, user @girlbosstown mused about whether being blonde is now cheugy.“Every celebrity cool-girl model is going dark with their hair,” she said.The only examples she provided, though, were famously blonde celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber — two women on the cusp of Gen Z and Millennial territory.They’re undoubtedly influential, but they’re both associated with wealth and privilege.Bearing in mind the fact that Gen Z favors authenticity, does this mean the end of the faux-dyed hair trend is approaching?.Not at all — just those starkly unnatural shades associated with wealth.Highly regarded influencers who are staunchly Gen Z and don’t hail from famous families such as Addison Rae and Billie Eilish made waves with their fresh blonde locks