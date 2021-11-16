Old footage of Fergie doing cartwheels and singing in an odd voice is blowing up TikTok

A throwback Fergie performance perfectly captures TikTok's chaotic energy. The 13-year-old clip of the "Fergalicious" singer's appearance on the Today Show has resurfaced on TikTok. The former Black Eyed Peas member was in the middle of a solo number on the show when she suddenly broke out into several cartwheels. People have taken the audio of her singing and doing acrobatics to soundtrack all their unhinged moments in the most hilarious way. On September 13, the user @pandemicproblems posted a meme using footage of Fergie's Today Show performance.

It read, "Me: Trying to work a nine to five job.

My ADHD:" as the clip played.Now people are using the sound to score their chaotic energy.

Over 9,430 videos are associated with the snippet on TikTok.

Over 9,430 videos are associated with the snippet on TikTok."Me making my grand escape from the guy at the bar who paid my tab," @povgiovanni said while doing cartwheels down the street in New Orleans