My Fiona Movie

My Fiona Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the wake of an unexpected suicide, Jane is devastated by the loss of her best friend Fiona, and finds purpose in helping Fiona’s widow Gemma care for their seven-year-old son Bailey.

While Jane’s carefree nature compliments Bailey’s youthful imagination, Gemma throws herself into work, unwilling to let anyone sense the cracks in her facade.

As Jane unwittingly integrates herself into Fiona’s family, she finds herself living the life her best friend left behind.

In navigating their complex familial situation, Jane and Gemma’s relationship develops from a tentative friendship to a deeper affair that helps them cope, but threatens their ability to heal.

My Fiona tells the poignant story of love and loss while exploring sexual identity in today’s reality.

Director Kelly Walker Writers Kelly Walker Actors Jeanette Maus, Corbin Reid, Elohim Nycalove Genre Drama Run Time1 hour 28 minutes