Biden and Xi Discuss Major Issues in Virtual Meeting

On November 15, President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for the first time in 2021.

NBC reports that the White House said the virtual meeting failed to make any major breakthroughs but took a step toward repairing U.S.-China relations.

According to the White House, Biden brought up concerns over crackdowns in Hong Kong, abuse of Muslim minority Uyghurs and human rights as a broader issue.

NBC reports that the two leaders also discussed Taiwan, with Biden highlighting the U.S. commitment to the 'one China' policy while still raising concerns about Beijing's actions.

Chinese state media reports that Xi warned Biden that while Beijing would prefer a peaceful "reunification," it was prepared to take action against Taiwan's independence.

Biden also reportedly brought up the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the need for transparency in addressing global health concerns.

According to NBC, Biden has spoken with Xi twice on the phone since taking office.

Meeting virtually is not quite the same as meeting in person, but it certainly was very different than just a phone call.

The two leaders really did have a substantial back and forth and an ability to interact with one another, Biden Administration official, via NBC.

NBC reports that the relationship between the U.S. and China has grown increasingly tense in recent years.

Officials from the Biden administration said the meeting was intended to open communication between the two world powers rather than deliver any specific outcomes.

