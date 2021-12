Delhi pollution control measures: Schools, colleges, thermal plants closed | Oneindia News

Before the air quaity in the national capital slips to the severe category, several emergency measures have been put in place for the next few days by the Commission for Air Quality Management including school and college closure, shutting of thermal power plants and more..

