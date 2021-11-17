Labour: PM's lobbying plans 'weak and woolly'

Labour's Thangham Debbonaire has lambasted Boris Johnson's proposed ban on MPs' paid lobbying, saying the plans are "weak, woolly and put forward under pressure".

The Shadow Leader of the House of Commons said: "In my view he's been dragged kicking and screaming by the Labour Party … on this side Keir Starmer's trying to strengthen our standards … on the other side we've got Boris Johnson who, it appears to me, is trying to do whatever it takes to wiggle out of trouble." Report by Buseld.

