Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Family in Post-Conservatorship IG | Billboard News

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to further address the end of her conservatorship and answer questions about what she’s going to do with her newfound freedom.
Taking to social media, Spears reflected on experiencing her first “amazing weekend” free from the conservatorship.
NPR television critic Eric Deggans analyzes the role of the media in the Britney Spears case. He says the media’s unearthing of..