Britney Spears Breaks Free, But the Fight Isn't Over

Pop-star Britney Spears has finally broken free from the constraints of her family's conservatorship over her.

But that doesn't necessarily mean her legal fight is over.

According to 'The Holywood Reporter,' Spears wants further investigation into the abuse and financial mismanagement she says occurred under the conservatorship.

Spears reportedly intends to hold her father accountable at all costs.

Jamie Spears continues to deny any wrongdoing.

He contends that any of his actions were within his authority as conservator of Britney's estate.

Britney is seeking accountability for all of the violations and breaches of the fiduciary duties [such as] the surveillance allegations and reproductive rights decisions.

Britney is seeking accountability for all of the violations and breaches of the fiduciary duties [such as] the surveillance allegations and reproductive rights decisions.

Jamie Spears is reportedly requesting compensation for his work as conservator from Nov.

1, 2019, through Feb.

28, 2021.

The request was for “$16,000 monthly plus $2,000 monthly for the cost of an office space in a secure location that is dedicated to Ms. Spears’ activities.”.

