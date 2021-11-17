Container Ship Backup at Port of Los Angeles Begins to Ease

Container Ship Backup, at Port of Los Angeles , Begins to Ease.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced a deal to establish 24-hour operations at the Port of Los Angeles to end an unprecedented shipping traffic jam.

'The Guardian' reports that on November 17, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles said that a shortage of truck drivers and warehouse workers poses problems for 24-hour operations.

It’s an effort to try to get this entire orchestra of supply chain players to get on the same calendar.

, Gene Seroka, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director, via 'The Guardian'.

According to Seroka, very few importers have embraced the port's expanded hours.

Since the pandemic began, U.S. ports have been inundated with cargo amid reduced labor.

The workforce was reduced by early retirement and infection control measures that limited dock and warehouse workers.

'The Guardian' reports that despite worker shortages, there have been signs of progress.

The number of ships waiting to enter the port was down to 84, slightly lower than recent days when the number topped 100.

Seroka said that while there was still much to be done, there had been , “great progress by our dock workers, shipping lines, truckers, marine terminal operators and railroad partners.”.

