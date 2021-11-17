Hear AOC speak out during vote to censure Gosar

Rep.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spoke out on the House floor during the vote to censure Rep.
Paul Gosar (R-AZ) over a video posted to his Twitter and Instagram depicting violence and the apparent killing of the Democratic congresswoman.
Rep.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spoke out on the House floor during the vote to censure Rep.
Paul Gosar (R-AZ) over a video posted to his Twitter and Instagram depicting violence and the apparent killing of the Democratic congresswoman.
The House is set to vote Wednesday to approve a resolution that censures Rep. Paul Gosar and strips him of his two committee..
Deliberations go on in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, the defense in the trial of the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery begins and more news..