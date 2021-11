Encounter Movie (2021) - Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane

Encounter Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an unhuman threat.

As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind.

Directed by Michael Pearce starring Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, Aditya Geddada, Janina Gavankar, Antonio Jaramillo release date December 3, 2021 (in theaters), December 10, 2021 (on Amazon Prime Video)