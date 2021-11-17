Tampa Bay Bucs in good position despite back-to-back losses, coach Bruce Arians says
Tampa Bay Bucs in good position despite back-to-back losses, coach Bruce Arians says

The Bucs have cooled off after a 6-1 start after back-to-back losses to the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team.

At 6-3, head coach Bruce Arians says the team is still in a good position despite a frustrating few weeks.