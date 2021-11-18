Ahmaud Arbery's mom reacts to Travis McMichael's testimony

Travis McMichael, one of three men charged with murder in 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery’s death, testified he shot the Black jogger in self-defense, saying Arbery attacked him and grabbed his shotgun.
CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
Travis McMichael, one of three men charged with murder in 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery’s death, testified he shot the Black jogger in self-defense, saying Arbery attacked him and grabbed his shotgun.
CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA — The owner of the home Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr. accused..
Georgia prosecutors have focused on testimony from law enforcement and neighbors in the trial against Greg and Travis McMichael and..