Watch: Boris Johnson grilled by MPs over 'sleaze' scandal

The UK's prime minister has vowed to tighten ethics rules for politicians after scandals over lobbying and second jobs outside parliament, that have damaged UK politics.
The UK's prime minister has vowed to tighten ethics rules for politicians after scandals over lobbying and second jobs outside parliament, that have damaged UK politics.
Boris Johnson is set to ban MPs from holding paid consultancy jobs that allow them to act as a “parliamentary strategist, adviser..
The so-called Tory sleaze scandal over MPs’ second jobs has entered its second week, with Boris Johnson being forced to insist..