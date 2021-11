The Hipster Mr. Erbil the Social Media Influencers Styling up in Iraq | Kurdish Fad | Oneindia News

Although the Kurdish city of Erbil was spared by IS, the economy was hard hit.

Undeterred by this, Iraqi national Ahmed Nauzad and his friends founded “Mr. Erbil” – Iraq’s first-ever Gentlemen's Club.

The fashion project combines Kurdish designs with western styles.

The aim is to give their homeland a new image and inspire their compatriots.

