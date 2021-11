DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE | Las Vegas firefighters demo frying dangers, share Thanksgiving safety tips

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is reminding anyone who wants to deep fry a turkey for Thanksgiving this year to make sure it's dry when you drop it in.

The agency says cooking fires are the largest contributor to fires in the U.S. Visit ktnv.com/Thanksgiving for more safety tips and also a list of places with special offerings for the holiday for those who would rather eat out.