2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Are Exonerated

The convictions of Muhammad Aziz, 83, and Khalil Islam were dismissed by a Manhattan judge on Nov.

18.

In issuing the dismissal, NY Supreme Court Justice Ellen Biben apologized to Aziz and his family and the family of Khalil Islam.

Islam died in 2009.

I regret that this court cannot fully undo the serious miscarriages of justice in this case and give you back the many years that were lost, Justice Ellen Biben, New York Supreme Court, via 'The Washington Post'.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. also issued an apology.

I apologize for what were serious, unacceptable violations of law and the public trust, Cyrus Vance Jr., Manhattan District Attorney, via 'The Guardian'.

Civil Rights icon Malcolm X was gunned down in the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem on Feb.

21, 1965.

Despite a number of significant questions surrounding the circumstances and investigation of the assassination, .

Aziz and Islam were convicted for the murder.

Both men served nearly two decades in prison before being paroled in the 1980s.

The damage done to these men and their families by this wrongful conviction is immeasurable, Barry Scheck, Attorney for Mr. Aziz, via 'The Washington Post'.

NY Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated that questions surrounding the assassination still need to be answered.

I hope this doesn’t end the discussion, Bill de Blasio, Mayor of NYC, via 'The Guardian'.

For millions and millions of Americans, we still need to know who killed Malcolm X and who ordered it, Bill de Blasio, Mayor of NYC, via 'The Guardian'