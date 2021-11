Tirupati receives heavy rainfall, pilgrims remain stranded due to landslides | Oneindia News

Tirupati and Tirumala were caught in a massive flood due to heavy rainfall resulting in pilgrims remaining stranded in the temple town.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials made arrangements for free food and accommodation for the pilgrims stranded on the holy hills.

