Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT's Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Cold mornings, friday and saturdaymorning, but bright sunshine, I'll getthat chill out of the air uh 62 forfriday up to 70 saturday afternoon, soit'll warm up nicely.

And the firstpart of the weekend looks like terrificwhether we got a chance of some raincoming in late sunday with anotherfront.

And thanksgiving week starts offon the chilly side and temperaturesslowly moderate through the week.Yeah.