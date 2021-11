Chinese Tennis star Peng Shuai 'missing', WTA warns of pull out from events | Oneindia News

The Women's Tennis Association is prepared to pull its tournaments from China if tennis player Peng Shuai is not fully accounted for by China.

Peng Shuai has been missing ever since she made assault allegations against a top Chinese politician.

