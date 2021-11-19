Dietitians Say These Eating Habits Are Key to a Strong Immune System

Dietitians Say , These Eating Habits Are Key, to a Strong Immune System.

Our immune systems are intricate networks of organs, tissue and specialized cells.

.

As complex as our immune systems may be, it's not terribly hard to keep them operating at a high level.

Experts say a balanced diet is one of the easiest ways to safeguard our health.

.

Here are some eating habits that have been proven to boost immunity.

Nutrient-Rich Foods.

No one food will offer all of the nutrients that your immune system needs to thrive.

No one food will offer all of the nutrients that your immune system needs to thrive.

Experts say to take the total diet approach.

Try to incorporate whole foods such as fruits, vegetables and lean proteins.

Try to incorporate whole foods such as fruits, vegetables and lean proteins.

Try to incorporate whole foods such as fruits, vegetables and lean proteins.

Eat More Plants.

5 to 8 servings of raw produce a day is crucial when considering the health of your immune system.

5 to 8 servings of raw produce a day is crucial when considering the health of your immune system.

Don't forget the mushrooms. Mushrooms have many nutrients that aid immune function.

.

Cut Sugar Intake.

Research suggests that added sugars may change your gut microbiome and affect immune response.

It's best to enjoy these types of foods in moderation