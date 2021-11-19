Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty of All Charges in Fatal Shooting of 2 Men At Black Lives Matter Protest

Kyle Rittenhouse, then 17, was accused of homicide for using an AR-style rifle to kill two people during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, Wisc., last year
The 18-year-old who fatally shot 2 men during a Black Lives Matter Protest was found not guilty by a Wisconsin jury.
Watch VideoThe jury at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial began deliberating for a third day Thursday with a new defense request for a..