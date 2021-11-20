American Underdog Movie (2021) - Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid

American Underdog Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: AMERICAN UNDERDOG chronicles the incredible true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback.

The film chronicles Warner's unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player, and when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is inside.

AMERICAN UNDERDOG is an inspirational story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family, and determination.

Directed by Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin (aka The Erwin Brothers) starring Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid, Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, Ser'Darius Blain, Chance Kelly release date December 25, 2021 (in theaters)