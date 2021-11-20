Congress marks Kisan Vijay Diwas, visits families of 700 martyred farmers | Oneindia News
Congress marks Kisan Vijay Diwas, visits families of 700 martyred farmers | Oneindia News

A day after the Prime Minister's sursprise announcement to repeal the farm laws, the Congress has decided to hold rallies to celebrate 'kisan vijay diwas' or the day of victory for farmers.

#Congress #KisanVijayDiwas #FarmLaws