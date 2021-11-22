Rally Monza - Daily recap Saturday - Part 2

The two Toyotas stretch the lead with the Frenchman overtaking Evans.

The gap for Hyundai increases with Sordo 3rd followed by Neuville slowed by a contact.

Rossel 10th is leader in WRC 3 and Mikkelsen duels against Huttunen in WRC 2.

Crugnola, eleventh, first of the Italians.

Monza, Friday 20 November 2021 - Second day of competition for the best drivers of the World competing in the FORUM8 ACI Rally Monza, the last round of the FIA ​​WRC.

Four tests to face in the first half of the stage always in the Bergamo area and among these also the two challenging laps on the longest time trial of the Rally, that of Selvino of almost twenty-five kilometers.

Timed sections that were called upon to confirm or not the technical values ​​expressed by yesterday's first stage.

Values ​​that have been largely confirmed with a ranking that sees the two Toyota of Ogier and Evans who are currently even more widely in the lead with a clear advantage over the two Hyundai of Sordo and Neuville, the latter relegated to fourth position due to a touched during the second test today.

The only real novelty was the confirmation of the great class but also of the great determination of Sebastien Ogier who in the last of the four tests just disputed returned to the command of the race making it clear to his teammate, Elfyn Evans, that he will not be satisfied with placing himself behind him to win the drivers' championship, but will also try to win the race.

When at the end of today's stage there are only two special stages, mostly taken from sections of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, the situation sees the multiple world champion in command who now has a 5 " 2 advantage over Evans.

The two Hyundai are still far away, those of the Spaniard Dani Sordo, third at 33 " 4 and that of Neuville which also due to the morning touch is now at 51 " 9.