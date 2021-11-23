Rally Monza - Daily recap Sunday - Part 1

Monza, Sunday 21 November 2021 - Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia won the FORUM8 ACI Rally Monza, also taking home the FIA ​​World Rally Championship and giving Toyota, brought to the race by Gazoo Racing WRT, the constructors' title.

For the very French champion this is the eighth victory in the World Cup in a sporting life extraordinarily rich in successes and which, at the age of 37, still seems to be on the rise.

Bravo him, good teammate Elfyn Evans, paired with Scott Martin always in a Toyota Yaris WRC, the only one who could still disturb Ogier in the title race at the start of the race.

For the Briton a generous race, which saw him in the lead at times, but also the acknowledgment again of the superiority of the transalpine who here, like last year, in the end preceded him in the race.

Toyota therefore at the top and Hyundai to chase here in the race, as in almost the entire championship, and perhaps to reflect on a season that has once again demonstrated the absolute qualities of the Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC, but which was also characterized by unfortunate episodes for Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT.

The third, fourth and fifth places at Monza obtained by Dani Sordo paired with Candido Carrera, Thierry Neuville, together with Martijn Wydaeghe, and by Oliver Solberg, navigated by Elliot Edmondson, can only improve the balance of a race that has however seen the cars Koreans always stay away from their opponents.