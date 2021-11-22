Minister defends 'fair' social care reforms
Business Minister Paul Scully has insisted the government has "got the balance right" on social care cost caps, amid anger that a change to its proposal could see the least well-off needing to sell their homes to pay for care.

He said: "We've had proposal after proposal, and no one's been able to agree because of people with different circumstances asking for different things.

This is a fair, reasoned and balanced approach." Report by Buseld.

