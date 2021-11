PM: Social care cap will benefit 'whole country'

Boris Johnson has maintained that his social care reforms will "benefit people across the country", despite claims that people in the north will be harder hit by a change in the cost cap.

"There has never been any protection like this across the whole country … we're saying to everybody, we're going to make sure that we look after you in your old age," he said.

Report by Buseld.

