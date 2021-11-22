SUV Drives Into Wisconsin Holiday Parade Killing 5, Injuring 40

The violence occurred during a Christmas parade on Nov.

21 in the downtown area of Waukesha, WI.

Police say the lone suspect is in custody.

They have not referred to the tragedy as a terrorist attack.

Witnesses described the horror of the situation.

I heard and saw the people being hit, but what you could do more than seeing is hearing, and just that sound was insane, Jodi Singsime, Witness, via Reuters.

The SUV came by at full speed.

Then I started to hear people screaming, Belen Santamaria, Witness, via Reuters.

Another witness described attempts to revive a child who had been struck by the SUV.

I felt his neck for a pulse and he had one but his eyes were barely open and his face - all I can remember is his sweet little innocent face was purple.

, Jodi Singsime, Witness, via Reuters.

He wasn't really with us, Jodi Singsime, Witness, via Reuters.

At least one member of the parade group "The Dancing Grannies" was struck and injured by the SUV.

Please keep the Grannies, all those injured, and all those who witnessed this horrible event in your thoughts and prayers, Dancing Grannies, Facebook Post, via Reuters.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement in reaction to the violence.

Our hearts are with the families and the entire community, Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, via Reuters.

K-12 schools will remain closed the day following the attack.

Federal agencies have been in contact with local officials, offering assistance.

