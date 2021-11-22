Jeremy Renner Breaks Down His Career, from 'The Hurt Locker' to 'The Avengers'

Jeremy Renner takes us through his legendary career, including his roles in 'National Lampoon's Senior Trip,' 'Dahmer,' 'The Hurt Locker,' 'The Town,' 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol,' 'The Avengers,' 'Hawkeye' and 'Mayor of Kingstown.'Jeremy Renner stars in Mayor of Kingstown streaming now on Paramount+ and Marvel's Hawkeye streaming Nov.

24th on Disney+00:00 Intro00:54 'National Lampoon's Senior Trip'01:34 'Dahmer'02:56 'The Hurt Locker'05:34 'The Town'06:24 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol'09:00 'The Avengers'11:42 'Hawkeye'12:56 'Mayor of Kingstown'