Kyle Rittenhouse Says He Supports Black Lives Matter in Tucker Carlson Interview

Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Tucker Carlson He Supports the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Kyle Rittenhouse, now acquitted of murdering two people in Kenosha, WI during the civil unrest of the summer of 2020, says he supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

I believe there needs to be change.

I believe there’s a lot of prosecutorial misconduct, not just in my case but in other cases.

It’s just amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of someone.

Kyle Rittenhouse, via the Hill.

A jury found the teen not guilty on all five counts brought against him.

The verdict was cause for celebration for many conservatives in America.

As liberals foresee the verdict setting a dangerous precedent of vigilantism, conservatives see the teen's acquittal as a win for gun rights.

For many people of color, the idea that they could show up with an assault rifle at the site of a rally, kill people, and find themselves exonerated is something beyond comprehension.

Shavar Jeffries, civil rights attorney, via the Hill.

In the interview with Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse described the fear that washed over him during during the violent confrontations.

I tell everybody there what happened, "I said I had to do it.

I was just attacked.

I was dizzy.

I was vomiting.

I couldn’t breathe.

Kyle Rittenhouse, via the Hill.

Rittenhouse resides in Antioch, Illinois, his mother reportedly drove him to Kenosha, Wisconsin where the teen purchased an assault rifle and proceeded to walk the streets brandishing it.

The teen fought to held back tears during his testimony, he collapsed dramatically as the verdict as read aloud.

The jury reached the correct verdict.

Self-defense is not illegal.

Kyle Rittenhouse, via the Hill