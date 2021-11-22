South Korea's BTS Named Artist of the Year at American Music Awards

South Korea's BTS , Named Artist of the Year, at American Music Awards.

The K-pop superstars took home the huge win at last night's American Music Awards.

At the ceremony, BTS was everywhere, winning awards and teaming up with Coldplay.

Facing off against stars like Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, the beloved South Korean band also won the favorite pop song award for "Butter.".

Seven boys from Korea, united by love for music, met the love and support from... all over the world.

, BTS' RM, via Fox News.

The band was also named favorite pop duo or group for their hit "Butter.".

This whole thing is a miracle.

Seriously, we would never take this for granted.

, BTS' RM, via Fox News.

Pre-taped for a second consecutive year due to pandemic restrictions, BTS stole the show at the 2021 AMA's, performing with Coldplay on "My Universe.".

The band closed the show with "Butter.".

Since debuting in 2013, BTS has taken the world by storm.

Juggernauts in the K-pop genre, the band also uses elements of pop and hip-hop in their music