COVID surge, staff shortages lead to longer Thanksgiving break for many West Michigan students

Many students across West Michigan are getting an extended break for Thanksgiving this week, but not by choice.

A surge in COVID cases across the state and staff shortages in schools have led to several districts in our area closing this week, while also leaving lingering concerns about the winter and year ahead.

Nearly 20 schools districts in West Michigan have closed down early and will pick things up next Monday.