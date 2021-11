Local businesses react to Erie County's reinstated mask mandate

The mandate goes into effect Tuesday, November 23 at 6 AM for all public, indoor spaces.

ERIE COUNTY LEADERS SAY THE DATA WILL GUIDE THEIR DECISION WHETHER TO MOVE INTO FURTHER PHASES. IF WE ARE GOING DOWNWARD IN CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS, ESPECIALLY HOSPITALIZATIONS, WE WON'T HAVE TO GO TO PHASE TWO, BUT IF WE SEE A TREMENDOUS INCREASE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS AS A RESULT OF INCREASED CASES, WE WILL THEN IMPLEMENT PHASE TWO. LEADERS IN BOTH NIAGARA AND CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES SAY THEY WILL NOT PUT ANY MANDATES IN EFFECT RIGHT NOW.

ERIE COUNTY WILL MAKE A DECISION ON PHASE TWO NO LATER THAN DECEMBER 13TH. SENECA GAMING SAYS MASKS WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED INSIDE THE CASINOS.

THEY DO NOTNECESSARILY HAVE TO FOLLOW THECOUNTY MANDATE SINCE THEY AREON SOVEREIGN LAND -- BUT THEYWILL ANYWAY.

PAUL SANTORA//SANTORA'S "IT'S THE RIGHT TO CHOOSE, IT'S OUR FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT." DENNIS DIPAOLO//ILIO DIPAOLO'S "IT'S ALL ABOUT COMMUNITY.

IF WE CAN'T FEEL SAFE GOING OUT, NO ONE IS GOING TO GO OUT."

DENNIS DIPAULO, OWNEROF ILIO DIPAULO'S RESTAURANTIN BLASDELL SAYS THIS IS ABEST- CASE SCENARIO.

DENNIS DIPAOLO//ILIO DIPAOLO'S "NIGHTMARES OF WHAT WE WERE LAST YEAR.

TOTALLY CLOSED DOWN, RESTAURANTS ARE DECORATED AND NO CUSTOMERS." DIPAOLO SAYS THE MANDATE WON'T CHANGE THE DINING EXPERIENCE. DENNIS DIPAOLO//ILIO DIPAOLO'S "SIT DOWN ENJOY DINNER, SIT AT THE BAR ENJOY A DRINK, YOU DON'T NEED A MASK ON.

BUT IF YOU'RE WALKING, YOU'RE WEARING" BUT PAUL SANTORA, OWNER OF SANTORA'S PIZZA PUB AND GRILL RESTAURANTS, SAYS PEOPLE SHOULD BE ABLE TO DECIDE WHETHER THEY WEAR A MASK.

PAUL SANTORA//SANTORA'S "WE UNDERSTAND THERE'S PEOPLE OUT THERE WHO AREN'T DOING WELL, WE GET THAT, BUT PEOPLE HAVE RIGHTS." SANTORA SAYS MORE MANDATES COULD DAMPEN THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT. PAUL SANTORA//SANTORA'S "THIS IS GOING TO BE LIKE THE STAKE IN THE HEART THAT PEOPLE WILL NEVER BE ABLE TO RECOVER FROM." SUPPORTERS HOPE THE MANDATE CAN HELP BRING COVID RATES DOWN.

BUT PEOPLE LIKESANTORA BELIEVE THIS COULD PUTAN ADDED STRAIN ON BUSINESSOWNERS AND EMPLOYEES.

DENNIS DIPAOLO//ILIO DIPAOLO'S "MANY MANY PEOPLE CANNOT AFFORD TO GO ANOTHER DECEMBER WITHOUT BUSINESSES." PAUL SANTORA//SANTORA'S "YOU'RE ASKING AN INDIVIDUAL, AN EMPLOYEE, TO NOT LET A CUSTOMER COME INTO YOUR LOCATION." THIS MANDATE GOES INTO EFFECT TOMORROW MORNING AT 6 AM NOT ONLY FOR RESTAURANTS, BUT ANY PUBLIC PLACE LIKE GYMS, GROCERY STORES AND MALLS.

THIS IS WHY ERIE COUNTY IS ACTING.

THE 7-DAY TEST AVERAGE IN ERIE COUNTY IS ABOVE NINE PERCENT.

IT IS FAR HIGHER IN OTHER PARTS OF WESTERN NEW YORK -- AND WELL ABOVE THE STATEWIDE AVERAGE.

AND WE CAN SEE HOW MUCH WORSE WE ARE COMPARED TO A FEW MONTHS AGO. ON JUNE 18TH JUST ONE PERSON IN ERIE COUNTY TESTED POSITIVE.

THE NUMBER YESTERDAY -- 520. THERE ARE FEARS THAT THE