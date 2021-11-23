$161 vs $9 Apple Pie: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

Professional baker Vallery Lomas and home cook Daniel are swapping ingredients and hitting the kitchen!

We set Daniel up with $161 worth of ingredients from chef Vallery’s pantry along with her instructions for making an out-of-this-world apple pie.

To lend a helping hand, food scientist Rose dialed in to offer some of her trademark wisdom and encouragement.

Over with Vallery, a more customary $9 recipe from Daniel’s arsenal was being augmented and altered in a quest to make it something gourmet.

Which of these apple pies are you dying for a slice of?