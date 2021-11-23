Holidays Can Be Stressful, Here's How to Protect Your Mental Health

Holidays Can Be Stressful, , Here's How to Protect Your Mental Health.

As many of us prepare to join our families for the holidays this year, it's easy to be overcome with stress created by the complexity of our relationships.

According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of Americans feel more stressed than usual during the holiday season.

A lot of stuff gets brought up around the holidays in terms of the vulnerabilities that we have.., Rachel Orleck, psychologist, via 'The Seattle Times'.

A lot of stuff gets brought up around the holidays in terms of the vulnerabilities that we have.., Rachel Orleck, psychologist, via 'The Seattle Times'.

Though holidays emit feelings of joy and connection for many, some associate this time of year with fatigue and irritability.

Don't let stress steal your holiday joy.

Some people spend 20 hours worrying about what’s going to happen for three hours, Pauline Wallin, psychologist, via 'The Seattle Times'.

Health experts say it's important to make time for yourself this year.

It can be helpful if all of the people and activities are starting to cause you undue stress.

.

For many, this Thanksgiving may be their first without a parent or sibling.

As COVID-19 claimed the lives of more than 750,000 Americans in the past year, 140,000 children have been left without a caretaker.

Grief of this magnitude may make it difficult to find any reason to celebrate.

My advice to people is: It’s OK to sit this one out.

, Pauline Wallin, psychologist, via 'The Seattle Times'