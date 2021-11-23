White House Says Biden Intends to Run In 2024 Election

White House Says, Biden Intends to Run, In 2024 Election.

'The Independent' reports that the White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden plans on running for a second term in 2024.

.

'The Independent' reports that the White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden plans on running for a second term in 2024.

.

On November 22, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden's intention is to run for reelection.

.

On November 22, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden's intention is to run for reelection.

.

According to 'The Independent,' the confirmation comes amid speculation about the 2024 election, and whether Biden would step aside for another candidate.

.

According to an average of polls by FiveThirtyEight, Biden's approval rating has fallen to just 42.8% approving of his performance as president so far.

.

'The Independent' reports that a defeat in Virginia earlier in November, as well as congressional infighting, have raised concerns about Biden's chances.

.

'The Independent' reports that a defeat in Virginia earlier in November, as well as congressional infighting, have raised concerns about Biden's chances.

.

On November 19, the president underwent a colonoscopy, briefly handing over the presidency to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Doing so made Harris the first Black and Asian-American woman to hold the presidency in the history of the country.

.

However, 'The Independent' reports that Harris was found to have an approval rating of just 28% by a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

.

However, 'The Independent' reports that Harris was found to have an approval rating of just 28% by a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

.

Doctors reportedly said that Biden suffers from a stiffened gait as a result of acid reflux, but was deemed fit to serve as the president.