COVID-19 Deaths in Europe, Expected to Surpass, 2 Million by March .
'The Guardian' reports that experts at the World Health Organization expect COVID-19 deaths in Europe to surpass 2 million by March 2022.
According to the WHO, the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe has become "very serious.".
COVID-19 safety protocols were lessened last summer, and the Delta variant infiltrated the region.
Europe has often been at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reported deaths across the region have hovered around 4,200 a day, twice as high as deaths reported in September.
In the United Kingdom alone, 1.5 million have died from COVID-19.
Today, the COVID-19 situation across Europe... is very serious.
We face a challenging winter ahead.., Dr. Hans Kluge, regional director WHO Europe, via 'The Guardian'.
Studies suggest only 48% of Europeans are wearing masks in public.
Experts say if 95% of the population had worn masks, 160,00 deaths could have been prevented.
According to the WHO, 53.5% of Europeans are considered fully vaccinated.
