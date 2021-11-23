COVID-19 Deaths in Europe Expected to Surpass 2 Million by March

'The Guardian' reports that experts at the World Health Organization expect COVID-19 deaths in Europe to surpass 2 million by March 2022.

According to the WHO, the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe has become "very serious.".

COVID-19 safety protocols were lessened last summer, and the Delta variant infiltrated the region.

Europe has often been at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reported deaths across the region have hovered around 4,200 a day, twice as high as deaths reported in September.

In the United Kingdom alone, 1.5 million have died from COVID-19.

Today, the COVID-19 situation across Europe... is very serious.

We face a challenging winter ahead.., Dr. Hans Kluge, regional director WHO Europe, via 'The Guardian'.

Studies suggest only 48% of Europeans are wearing masks in public.

Experts say if 95% of the population had worn masks, 160,00 deaths could have been prevented.

According to the WHO, 53.5% of Europeans are considered fully vaccinated.

