Excellence in Education: Karla McCutcheon

Karla McCutcheon of Marquette Area Public Schools is this week's Excellence in Education award winner!

RETURNS.################excellence in education sot openTHIS WEEK’S MICHIGAN LOTTERYEXCELLENCE IEDN UCATION WINNERIS KARLA MCCUTCHEON FROMMARQUETTE AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS.KARLA, CONGRATULATIONS!THANK YOU VERY MUCH.

IT CAMES AA HUGE SURPRISE.WE HAVE A VIDEO FROM YOURNOMINATOR.

TAKE A LOOK.WE ARE SO VERY FORTUNATE TO HAVEHER IN OUR BUILDING EVERY YDAHELPING STUDEN BTSECOME THE BESTPOSSIBLE PERSON THAT THEY CANBECOME.

EVERY DISTRICT DESERVESTO HAVE SOMEONE LIKE KARLA.

WEARE FORTUNATE ENOUGH TO HAVEER HIN OURS.YOU HAVE A PACKED DAY AS ATEACHER.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TODO EVERYTHING THAT YOU DO?TO JUST GOT THROUGHOUT MY DAY,BE INVOLVED WITH KIDS ANDODSTUFF AFTER SCHOOL THROUGHCOACHING AND REFFING IT’S JUSTSUCH A BONUS AND IT DOESN’T FEELLIKE WORK.

IT JUST FEELS LIKE AFUN THING TO DO EVERY DAY.KARLA RECEIVES A $1500 CCKHEFROM THE MICHIGAN LOTTERY ANDHER CLASS AT MARQUETTE AREAPUBLIC SCHOOLS RECEIVES A $500GRANT.EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION AW