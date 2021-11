Areas of Snow Around Tuesday Night; Chilly on Wednesday

AROUND TONIGHT, AND I’LL LETYOU KNOW HOW MUCH SNOWACCUMULATION WE ARE GOING TORECEIVE AFTER THE BREAK.{NOW, HERE’S YOUR STORMTRACKERWEATHER FORECAST WITH RYANDENNI}{TONIGH}{RAIN AND SNOW LIKELY BEFOREM,8P THEN SNOW.

LOW AROUND 20.NORTHWEST WIND 8 TO 13 MPHBECOMING LIGHT AFTER MIDNIGHT.WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 20MPH.

CHANCE OF PRECIPITATIONIS 90%.

NEW SNOW ACCUMULATIONOF AROUND AN INCH POSSIBLE}{WEDNESDA}{PATCHY FOG BEFORE 10AM.OTHERWISE, MOSTLY CLOUDY, THENGRADUALLY BECOMING SUNNY, WITHA HIGH NEAR 38.

LIGHT ANDVARIABLE WIND BECOMING WESTSOUTHWEST 9 TO 14 MPH IN THEMORNING.

WINDS COULD GUST ASHIGH AS 21 MPH}{WEDNESDAY NIGH}{PARTLY CLOUDY, WITH A LOWAROUND 28.

SOUTHWEST WIND 13TO 21 MPH, WITH GUSTS AS HIGHAS 31 MPH}{THANKSGIVING DA}{PARTLY SUNNY, WITH A HIGHNEAR 50.

BREEZY, WITH ASOUTHWEST WIND 21 TO 28 MPH,WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 47 MPH}{THURSDAY NIGH}{MOSTLY CLOUDY, WITH A LOWAROUND 44.

BREEZY, WITH ASOUTHWEST WIND 22 TO 25 MPH,WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 41PH M}{FRIDA}{MOSTLY CLOUDY, WITH A HIGHNEAR 57.

BREEZY, WITH ASOUTHWEST WIND 22 TO 24 MPH,WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 38 MPH}{FRIDAY NIGH}{MOSTLY CLOUDY, WITH A LOWAROUND 37.

SOUTHWEST WIND 13TO 17 MPH, WITH GUSTS AS HIGHAS8 2MPH}{SATURDA}{PARTLY SUNNY, WITH A HIGHNEAR 54}{SATURDAY NIGH}{MOSTLY CLOUDY,IT WH A LOWAROUND 44}{SUNDA}{MOSTLY SUNNY, WITH A HIGHNE6AR2.

{SATURDA}{PARTLY SUNNY, WITH A HIGHNEAR 54}{SATURDAY NIGH}{MOSTLY CLOUDY,IT WH A LOWAROUND 44}{SUNDA}{MOSTLY SUNNY, WITH A HIGHNE6AR2.

BREEZY}{SUNDAY NIGH}{PARTLY CLOUDY, WITH A LOWAROUND 37}{MONDA}{MOSTLY SUNNY, WITH A HIGHNEAR 55}{MONDAY NIGH}{PARTLY CLOUDY, WITH A LOWAROUND 33}{TUESDA}{PARTLY SUNNY, WITH A HIGHNEAR 52}