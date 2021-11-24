Jurassic World Dominion Movie - The prologue

Jurassic World Dominion Movie - Plot Synopsis: The Prologue: This original 5 min prologue to Jurassic World Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, rockets audiences back 65 million years into the past to experience the world before humans existed -- and offers a glimpse of a world in which dinosaurs are living among us.

The story will continue in theaters this Summer.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, BD Wong release date June 10, 2022 (in theaters)