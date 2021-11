Exclusive Look at Air Jordan 1 x A Ma Maniére with Whitaker Group's James Whitner

James Whitner, owner and founder of The Whitaker Group and A Ma Maniére, is in the business of nostalgia.

He recalls the feeling of copping his first Air Jordan 3's, the journey to naming A Ma Maniére and reveals his process to creating the newly released A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG.

From the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3's to the new Air Jordan 1 collaboration, James Whitner breaks down his collaborations with Jordan and ranks his top five favorite sneakers of all time.