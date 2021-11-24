The Weeknd Claims ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Song of All Time

The Weeknd Claims , ‘Billboard’ Hot 100, Song of All Time.

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" has been named the number 1 single on the 'Billboard' Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs recap.

Meanwhile, on the Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Artists, The Beatles still hold the number one spot.

Both top-100 charts were updated on November 23 in the Greatest of All Time section of the 'Billboard' charts menu.

To celebrate the Hot 100's 50th anniversary, the all-time chart was first released in 2008.

It was updated in 2013 and again in 2018.

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" had a record-breaking run on the weekly Hot 100 list.

It topped the chart for four weeks in April and May of 2020.

The single spent 43 weeks in the top five, 57 weeks in the top 10 and 86 weeks in the top 40.

I don’t think [it] has hit me yet.

I try not to dwell on it too much.

I just count my blessings, and I’m just grateful, The Weeknd, via 'Billboard'.

Coming in behind "Blinding Lights" is Chubby Checker's classic, "The Twist." .

Also on the list were Santana's "Smooth" featuring Rob Thomas, Bobby Darin's "Mack the Knife" and Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" with Bruno Mars.

