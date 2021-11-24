Daily Dividend Report: GES,YORW,AEO,TOWN,ORI,FFIC

The dividend will be payable on December 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 8, 2021.

The Guess Board of Directors has approved an increase to our quarterly cash dividend payment, from $0.1125 to $0.225 per share, realigning the per-share dividend amount to the level prior to the issuance of our Convertible Senior Notes in April 2019.

The York Water Company's President and CEO, JT Hand, announced today that the Board of Directors at their November 22nd meeting declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1949 per share, a 4% increase.

The dividend is payable January 14, 2022, to shareholders as of record date December 31, 2021.

This is the 604th consecutive dividend to be paid by The York Water Company.

JT Hand, President and CEO stated, "We are proud to say we have increased our dividends for 25 consecutive years.

American Eagle Outfitters announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share.

The dividend was declared on November 22, 2021 and is payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021.

Hampton Roads based TowneBank announced today that its Board of Directors on November 24, 2021 declared its fourth-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.20 per common share payable on January 12, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Old Republic International today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of 22 cents per common share.

This dividend is payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 6, 2021.

The current annualized dividend rate of $0.88 per share marks the 40th consecutive year that Old Republic has boosted this rate, and 2021 becomes the 80th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

Flushing Financial, the parent holding company for Flushing Bank, today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.21 per common share, payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021.