Restorative Yoga: Hip Opening with Blocks - Class 2

Yoga instructor Rita Murjani leads you through 45 minutes of beginner-friendly hip opening poses.

She focuses on uniting breath with long held poses to release hip tension and increase flexibility.

Rita incorporates poses such as Mountain Pose, Child's Pose, Fire Log Pose and more!

Rita Murjani teaches at SkyTing Yoga and Equinox in NYC and is the Head of Mindfulness + Strategy at Aduri, a mindful living brand.

Inspired by Katonah Yoga® and her Indian heritage, she left her work in investment banking to become a leader in the yoga and mental wellbeing space.

*The Sanskrit translations featured in this video have been verified by Priya Patel from Brown University, however usage of these terms can vary across the global yoga community.