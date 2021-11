Husband makes plea for kidney for wife needing transplant

BACK WOULD B EEVERYTHING TO MEFOR 10 YEARS LIZ LISCHKA HASBEEN LIVING WITH CHRONIC KIDNEYDISEASE.SHE’S TIRED A LOT HASN'’ HAD AQUALITY OF LIFE AND WELL OVER AYEAR.SHE’S ON THE TRANS.AND I WAS TOLD BY MY TEAM OFDOCTORS THAT.MY BEST CHANCE TO SURVIVAL IS TOGET A LIVING KIDNEY DONOR.IT GIVES YOU THE LONSTGE LENGTHOF LIFE OFNY A OF THE OPTIONSSTATISTICALLY,UT B ALSO IT’SQUICKER RECOVERY, AND IT’S ABETTER QUALITY OF LIFE QUIERCKALMOST IMMEDIATELY.LIZ SAYS SHE HAD SIX POTENTIALDONORS AND FRIENDS AND FAMILY WEHAD NO IDEA IS THAT OH YOU GET ADONOR YOUR SHOE IN YOU KNOW, YOUJUST GO ON YOUR MER WRYAY HAVETHE YOU KNOWHE T TRANSPLANT YOURGOOD GO WELL.SIX TRIES LATER LEE SAYS THEYEPKE THE AVERAGE WEIGHT FOR ADECEASED DONOR KIDNEY DEPENDINGON YOUR BLOOD TYPE MAY BEANYWHERE FROM TWO TO SIX YEARSOR EVEN LONGER.DOCTORS AT PRISMA HEALTH SAYTHERE ARE MORE THAN A HUNDREDTHOUSAND PEOPLE ON THETRANSPLANT LIST IN THE COUNTRYHELPLESS SCRATCHED OUT.THIS IS KIDYNE WANTED MORE THAN90,000 NEED A KIDNEY.SO WHAT DOES IT TAKE TOE B ALIVING DONOR NORMAL DNKIEYS NODISEASE IS THAT CAN AFFECT THEMAREINING KIDNEY AND THAT CAN BETRANSMITTED.NOWADAYS, OUR IMMUNOSUPPRESSIONIS SO GOOD THAT THE DEGREE OFMATCH REALLY DOES NOT NEED TO BETH TATHAT STRINGENT THEPROCEDURE.THE LOCATIONS LIVING DONORRECIPIENT DOESN’T WAIT IN LINEFOR AN ORGAN TRANSPLANT.I WOULD HAVE MY LIFE BACK.I’VE JUST WOULD BE SOAPPRECIATIVE AND GRATEFUINL .