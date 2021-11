John Abraham Helped Milap After His Flop Film, Divya Reveals About Her Struggle | Satyamev Jayate 2

Satyamev Jayate 2 is all set to release at the cinema near you, while promoting the film the lead actress Divya Khosla Kumar and director Milap Zaveri shared about the film, revealed about their struggle, pressure of sequel, played a fun rapid fire and more.