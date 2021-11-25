Eating Soup Can Help With Weight Loss When Considering These Tips

Your favorite soup may not always be the healthiest option.

But according to Lindsey DeSoto, RDN, LD, it can be when following a few simple tips.

1.

, Make your own stock or broth, This way, you can control how much sodium is added.

2, Texture is key, Adding lean proteins, veggies and beans provides nutrients and keeps you fuller longer.

3, Stay away from creamy soups, DeSoto says they're "typically high in calories, saturated fat and sodium.".

4.

, Utilize non-starchy vegetables, Vegetables such as cabbage, celery, green beans and cauliflower are low in calories and packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

5.

, Eat soup often!, A study published by pubmed.gov found that eating these types of soups often decreased the risk of obesity