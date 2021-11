Jack Lis: Process of sports cars at funeral of 10-year-old killed in dog attack

A procession of cars guided the coffin of 10-year-old schoolboy Jack Lis to his funeral this afternoon, after he was killed in a dog attack in South Wales.Jack, from Pentwyn, Penyrheol, died after being mauled by the dog while playing at a friend’s house after school on Monday, 8 November.